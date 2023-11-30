Israel must be brought to justice for Gaza war: Iran

Amirabdollahian made the requests on Wednesday in separate letters to Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) Félix Plasencia and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Nurgaliuly Tasmagambetov as well as Chairperson of the African Union Commission and Moussa Faki Mahamat.

In his letter to the ASEAN secretary general, the Iranian minister said international bodies shoulder the responsibility to bring the occupying Israeli regime to justice.

He added that Israel committed heinous crimes in Gaza since the beginning of its savage attack on the besieged Strip on October 7, which killed more than 15,000 Palestinian people and destroyed vital infrastructure and public buildings. He also rebuked the regime for using banned weapons and threatening to nuke the territory.

He highlighted the responsibility of international bodies to hold the occupying regime accountable for its crimes in Gaza, and bring it to justice.

Amirabdollahian in his letter to Plasencia, hailed ALBA’s clear stance on the need to end the massacre of people in Gaza and respect international laws and human rights regulations.

He also blamed the inaction of some international actors and institutions for the impunity that Israel has been enjoying for the crimes it committed during past weeks in the Gaza Strip.

He called on the ALBA executive secretary to adopt more effective measures to help stop crimes of the Zionist regime and relieve the sufferings of the defenseless Palestinian people.

The top Iranian diplomat also urged the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to take more effective steps to put a permanent end to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and its blockade.

Amirabdollahian further lauded the chairperson of the African Union Commission’s stance on the need to end Israel’s attacks and deliver humanitarian assistance to the oppressed Palestinian people.