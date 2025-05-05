Israel vows response to Iran after Houthi attack on Ben Gurion airport

A ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni rebel group hit the perimeter of the airport on Sunday, damaging a road and a vehicle and causing air traffic to stop.

The Israeli military confirmed its defence system failed to shoot down the projectile on Sunday morning despite several attempts to intercept it, adding that an investigation was under way. Eight people were injured, according to paramedics.

Israeli media reported that the advanced US-made THAAD system and Israel’s long-range Arrow defence system failed to bring down the missile.

Writing on social media, Netanyahu said that attacks from the Houthis ultimately “emanate from Iran”.

“Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” Netanyahu wrote.

The Israeli prime minister has been trying to drum up support for a joint attack with the United States against Iran, despite ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran.

Responding to Israel’s threats, Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said that Tehran would strike back if the US or Israel attacked.

“If this war is intiated by the US or the Zionist regime [Israel], Iran will target their interests, bases and forces – wherever they may be and whenever deemed necessary,” Nasirzadeh told Iranian state television.

Nasirzadeh added that Yemen’s Houthis made their own decisions when conducting attacks.

The rebel group, which has been carrying out attacks against Israel in stated opposition to its war and blockade on the Gaza Strip, claimed responsibility for the missile launched at Israel’s busiest airport. More than 18 months of Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 52,500 people, according to Palestinian officials.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned airlines that Ben Gurion airport was “no longer safe for air travel”.

The attack led to a brief suspension of flights at the airport in central Israel with some having to be redirected. All entrances to the airport were also briefly closed while train journeys towards the site were halted.

A number of major airlines, including German carrier Lufthansa, Spanish airline Air Europa, Air France, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Air India and Hungary’s Wizz Air announced they were cancelling flights for Sunday, with some cancelling flights on Monday and Tuesday as well.

The Houthis called on airlines flying to Israel to “take into consideration” that it would “impose a comprehensive air blockade on [Israel] by repeatedly targeting… Ben-Gurion Airport”.

Sirens blared across central Israel, prompting many to move into shelters, according to Israeli media.

Videos of the site of the impact circulating online showed the missile hit a connecting road inside the perimeter of the airport with some debris scattered on adjacent roads.

Before his social media post, Netanyahu had promised to retaliate against the Houthis and continue the war on Gaza.

In a video message in Hebrew, he stated Israel and the US will “act against them again in the future” and do so using more than one blow. He also vowed “there will be no Hamas” in Gaza.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened severe retaliation, too.

“Whoever attacks us, we will hit back sevenfold,” Katz said in an apparent reference in the Torah relating to severe punishment, or divine justice.

Benny Gantz, leader of the Israel Resilience party and a former war cabinet member, noted that the blame for the missile attack by the Iran-aligned group should be put on Tehran.

“It is Iran that is firing ballistic missiles at the state of Israel, and it must bear responsibility,” he said in a social media post without providing evidence.

“The shooting at the state of Israel is bound to lead to a severe reaction in Tehran,” he added.

Houthi attacks are continuing despite near daily bombardment of areas across Yemen by the United States military.