Israel Can Be Destroyed with Just One Operation: IRGC Chief

A top Iranian military commander says the Israeli regime will be destroyed with just one operation.

“Their biggest weakness is that any tactical move can be a strategic defeat for them, which means this regime can be destroyed with just one operation,” said Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He said 90% of Tel Aviv’s trade is conducted by sea, adding Israel’s maritime activities are “very vulnerable” and can be seriously disrupted very easily.

“The massive explosion at their factories producing air defence engines and satellite-guided missiles indicates their vulnerability; and afterwards, the major Haifa refinery was exploded,” said General Salami.

“Their spies were killed in Erbil in Iraq,” he said.

The top general added Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept a missile which landed near the Dimona nuclear facility.