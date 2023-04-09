Israel conducts aerial attacks on Syria

The Israeli military said it had launched artillery strikes and a drone against the rocket launchers in Syria.

There were two rounds of rocket launches from Syrian territory in the early hours of Sunday, it added. The first involved three rockets, one of which landed in a field in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

The second launch, which also involved three rockets, set off sirens in northern Israel. There were no reports of casualties.

Citing a military source, Syria’s official SANA news agency, reported that the Israeli regime conducted the aerial assault at about 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Sunday.

Syrian air defenses “intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them,” the source said, during that the Israeli raid caused some material damage.

The Israeli attack followed the firing of six rockets from southern Syria at the Tel Aviv-occupied Golan on Saturday night and early Sunday in two separate barrages.

The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, claimed responsibility for rocket launches on the Golan Heights, according to al-Mayadeen TV channel.

Later, reports added Israel carried out additional airstrikes near the Syrian capital Damascus.

On Thursday, more than 30 rockets were fired toward the occupied territories from southern Lebanon, drawing Israeli strikes on what it called the sites linked to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The exchanges of fire came amid heightened tensions in the occupied lands after violent Israeli raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds, which caused outrage across the Muslim world.