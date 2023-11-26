Israel dropped 40,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza: Hamas govt.

The media office said that the temporary truce is revealing the extent of the damage and that a third of the population of Gaza still does not have basic needs.

A Palestinian Ministry of Health official also announced on Sunday that only three hospitals are operating in northern Gaza, following seven weeks of intense Israeli bombardment.

The official added that the hospitals have very limited capabilities and are not able to cater to all patients due to the lack of tools, fuel and electricity.

The Ministry of Health reiterated calls for more medicine and medical supplies to be brought into Gaza, as people and hospitals struggle to get hold of basic medicines such as pain killers.

Israel began a bombardment campaign Gaza Strip after Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm inside the occupied territories on October 7. The regime has killed at least 14,854 people, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in Gaza.

Israel also laid total siege to the Gaza Strip and cut off food, water and electricity supplies to the impoverished enclave.

Gazans have struggled to survive with shortages of food, water and other essentials.