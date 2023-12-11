Israel says 12k missiles fired by Hamas since early October

“Since October 7, Hamas has launched more than 12,000 missiles at Israel, including from humanitarian zones [in the enclave]. The launch of more than 2,000 of these missiles was abortive and most of them fell down on Gaza’s residents,” he told a briefing.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Sunday announced the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza had risen to at least 18,000, most of them women and children. There were an additional 49,200 wounded.

Tel Aviv has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, such as water, electricity, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.