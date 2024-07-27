Israel says 10 killed in Golan’s Majdal Shams attack, Hezbollah denies responsibility

At least 10 people have been killed and 20 wounded in the attack on Majdal Shams, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.

The military has issued a statement on its official Telegram channel claiming that according to a “situational and the intelligence in our possession, the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by” Hezbollah.

The military added that the rocket attack hit a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, “which caused multiple civilian casualties, including children”.

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed that a barrage of 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel.

A senior official from Lebanon’s group, Mohammad Afif, has told Reuters that Hezbollah was not responsible for the attack.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations with his military secretary, Roman Gofman. The office of the prime minister added in a statement on X that Netanyahu will later hold a security situation assessment with the heads of the defence establishment.

Immediately after he was informed of the strike on Majdal Shams, Netanyahu gave instructions for his flight back to Tel Aviv from Washington to depart as early as possible, according to his office.

Israeli officials signal the military response to the attack will likely be a very aggressive one.

Channel 12 cites a senior Israeli official in the prime minister’s delegation to Washington as saying: “The events in the north will bring about a dramatic turn in fighting in the area.”

Kan news sites an unnamed senior official as saying, “The disaster at Majdal Shams could signal a change of direction in the war.”

A security source tells Kan: “This is an incident that we will not gloss over. There will be a severe response.”

Walla news also reports the IDF is preparing for harsh retaliation.

Hezbollah started launching rockets at Israel on October 8, saying it will continue until there is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The military tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have killed nearly 350 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and more than 100 civilians, including medics, children and journalists, while in Israel, 20 Israeli civilians, a foreign agricultural worker and 20 Israeli soldiers have been killed.