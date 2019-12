Handmade carpet manufacturers, vendors, designers and painters, traders, exporters, as well as rural and urban cooperatives from all over Iran are taking part in the exhibition.

Artists from Isfahan, East Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kurdistan, Fars, Golestan, Qom and Tehran provinces present their works in 137 booths.

What follows are IRNA and YJC’s photos of the exhibition, underway from December 5 to 11: