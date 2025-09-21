IRGC warns US, Israel against miscalculation

The statement stressed that effective deterrence stems from constant readiness, innovative strategy, tactics and operations, and the continuous development of advanced defensive and military technologies — lessons learned from Iran’s past defenses.

It said that if the enemy commits any fresh miscalculation or aggression, the Islamic Republic will hold the initiative on the battlefield.

Reflecting on 37 years since the Iran–Iraq War, the IRGC said Iran’s armed forces—guided by the Supreme Leader’s directives—have achieved a high degree of self-sufficiency, deterrence, and combat readiness, vividly demonstrated during the recent 12-day defense.

The IRGC assured the Iranian people that, alongside other armed forces, it is constantly strengthening its offensive and defensive capabilities and strategic capacities.

Finally, the statement warned that any hostile act by adversaries—especially the Israeli regime and the deceitful, hegemonic US government—against Iran’s national interests, security, or territorial integrity will be met with a decisive, crushing, timely, and regret-inducing response from the country’s armed defenders, particularly the IRGC.