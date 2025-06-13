IRGC warns Israel to pay dearly for striking Iran

The IRGC public relations department released a statement on Friday morning, paying tribute to IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and a number of other Iranian commanders and scientists who were martyred in Israeli strikes in the early hours of Friday.

The statement warned that the criminal Zionist regime will pay a heavy price for the act of aggression that was taken with the full knowledge of the terrorist US regime.

The IRGC stated that the path of the late commander, Major General Salami, will continue to be followed unabated by the IRGC forces.

The miscalculation by the sworn enemies of Iran will not remain unanswered, the IRGC stated, warning the Israeli regime to await Iran’s harsh revenge.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, and two major nuclear scientists, Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi, have been martyred in the Israeli strikes.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a severe punishment for a military strike that resulted in the martyrdom of a number of Iranian military commanders and scientists on Friday.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message on Friday morning following an Israeli strike that claimed the lives of Iranian officials and civilians in Tehran.

The Leader said the Zionist regime must wait for a harsh punishment after committing the crime and revealing its evil nature by attacking residential centers in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the “strong hand” of the Iranian Armed Forces will haunt the Zionist regime.

The Leader said a number of commanders and scientists have been martyred in the attacks by the enemy, adding that their colleagues and replacements will immediately proceed with doing their duties.

By committing this crime, the Zionist regime has defined a bitter and painful destiny for itself and will definitely face it, Ayatollah Khamenei warned.