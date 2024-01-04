IRGC says recent terror attack failed effort to induce insecurity, instability in Iran

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC condemned Wednesday’s two terrorist blasts, which killed 84 people and wounded 284 others, some in critical condition. Medical services announced the death toll is expected to rise.

The twin explosions took place near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman during a ceremony marking his fourth martyrdom anniversary.

The IRGC said the terrorist attack was in revenge for high respect of the Iranian nation, particularly the brave young generation, for General Soleimani.

It warned the coward enemies that the Iranian nation would strongly continue General Soleimani’s path and would prevent them from achieving their evil goals.

The statement added the heinous terrorist bombings showed that the enemies are unable to compensate for the defeats they had suffered by General Soleimani.

In a statement on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said those who ordered and carried out the twin terrorist attacks in Kerman will definitely face a fitting punishment and a harsh response.