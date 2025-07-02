IRGC spokesman warns of stronger response to future threats against Iran

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, citing remarks by Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, credited the efforts of General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, martyred commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division who was assassinated in an Israeli strike on June 13, and the armed forces with contributing to the defeat of Israel and strengthening Iran’s deterrent power.

“This deterrence is not only effective in defending the Islamic Republic’s territory,” Naeini stated, “but also plays a crucial role in supporting the Resistance Front.”

He highlighted that the IRGC’s aerospace achievements and the development of domestic capabilities have significantly bolstered Iran’s defensive strength.

According to Naeini, the training of hundreds of young specialists in aerospace and defense technologies has reduced national security concerns.

“The power of deterrence,” he said, “is the result of continuous sacrifice by the defenders of Islam and the innovative spirit of Iran’s armed forces.”

Naeini concluded with a stern message, asserting, “Should new threats emerge, the Islamic Republic’s response will be vastly more forceful and unpredictable than ever before.”