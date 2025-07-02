IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelectedViews

IRGC spokesman warns of stronger response to future threats against Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any future threats against Iran will be met with a response "far more crushing, destructive, and unprecedented" than the reprisals last month against US and Israel.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, citing remarks by Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, credited the efforts of General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, martyred commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division who was assassinated in an Israeli strike on June 13, and the armed forces with contributing to the defeat of Israel and strengthening Iran’s deterrent power.

“This deterrence is not only effective in defending the Islamic Republic’s territory,” Naeini stated, “but also plays a crucial role in supporting the Resistance Front.”

He highlighted that the IRGC’s aerospace achievements and the development of domestic capabilities have significantly bolstered Iran’s defensive strength.

According to Naeini, the training of hundreds of young specialists in aerospace and defense technologies has reduced national security concerns.

“The power of deterrence,” he said, “is the result of continuous sacrifice by the defenders of Islam and the innovative spirit of Iran’s armed forces.”

Naeini concluded with a stern message, asserting, “Should new threats emerge, the Islamic Republic’s response will be vastly more forceful and unpredictable than ever before.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks