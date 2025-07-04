IRGC spokesman: Iran ready for crushing response if attacked again

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini underlined that Iran holds no red lines when it comes to defending its sovereignty.

Naeini made those comments during an interview with Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen news channel. He further spoke about the recent 12-day aggression by the Israeli regime against Iran, describing it as a strategic failure for Tel Aviv and a clear demonstration of Iran’s military preparedness and deterrence.

“If a new act of aggression is launched against Iran, our response will be crushing and we will observe no red lines”, Naeini said.

According to Naeini, the ultimate aim of the Israeli regime’s attack was to dismantle the power structure of the Islamic Republic, force Tehran into submission, and potentially divide or eliminate the state altogether.

“The enemy failed through dialogue, so they turned to military aggression, yet they still don’t truly understand the nature of the Islamic Republic”, he noted.

Highlighting Iran’s operational effectiveness, Naeini confirmed that the Islamic Republic launched over 2,000 missiles and drones toward occupied Palestine during the 12-day war. “Many of these successfully hit their intended targets”, he said, saying the attacks dealt a significant blow to the Zionist regime’s defense systems.

The IRGC spokesman underscored that the war not only showcased Iran’s military capabilities, but also exposed the strategic miscalculations of its adversaries.

“Our enemies are now fully aware that if they dare repeat their aggression, the response will be far more destructive”, Naeini warned.