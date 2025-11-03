IRGC spokesman: “Enemy lacks capability for full-scale war”

Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini, IRGC spokesperson and deputy head of public relations, stated during a televised program that Israel “entered the conflict with maximal objectives for overthrow and disintegration, but failed to achieve them. Now, it has neither the motivation nor the technological readiness to start another war.”

Referring to the war with US-Israeli alliance in June, he noted that intelligence and technical assessments showed the adversary suffered not only from ammunition shortages but also from deficiencies in air defense systems and advanced military technology.

“What they already possessed could not provide effective defense, and there is no sign of new strategic capability,” General Naeini said.

Discussing Iran’s response operations, General Naeini confirmed that the IRGC’s Operation True Promise 2 missile campaign strengthened regional deterrence and morale among allied resistance groups.

He added that while Iran maintained readiness for extended conflict, the logical decision was to accept an end to hostilities after achieving victory.

“The war ended when we were in a position of strength,” General Naeini said, emphasizing that about 60 percent of global public opinion viewed Iran as the victor of the 12-day conflict.