IRGC says it issued warning to US warships in Iran’s southern waters

The warnings were delivered during the two-day naval exercise named after Mohammad Nazeri –commander of the elite commando units of the IRGC Navy who was martyred in 2016.

The ongoing war game covers maritime zones in the Persian Gulf, the Hormuz Strait, the Sea of Oman, and the Nazeat Islands –Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Siri.

According to reports from the exercise, the IRGC naval units have conveyed a clear message to the American warships present in the region.

A series of advanced air defense missile systems, including Navab, Majid, and Misaq, have been employed under electronic-warfare conditions.

The homegrown systems utilized artificial intelligence to detect aerial and maritime targets and strike them with high accuracy.

The war game is designed to display the IRGC Navy’s combat capabilities and the performance of new offensive and defensive systems in missile, drone, surveillance, and AI-based tracking operations.

The organizers say the drill carries a message of peace and friendship for neighboring countries while delivering a clear warning and decisive response to enemies, demonstrating that Iran’s course of resistance and deterrence continues with full force.