Monday, August 18, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

IRGC political office: US sought to assassinate Iran’s Leader to weaken pillars of establishment

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

A website affiliated with the political department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has revealed that the US has sought to assassinate Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in an effort to weaken the country’s political structure.

In an article published by Basirat, the IRGC’s political analysis outlet, the authors argued that Washington’s plan to target Ayatollah Khamenei was motivated by both strategic and security considerations.

The revelation asserted that the US intended to “undermine the leadership and consequently the pillars of the Islamic Republic” through such an operation.

The report also connected the assassination plot to Israel, stating that “Zionists have repeatedly described Iran as an existential threat and promoted plans to eliminate Iranian leaders.” It noted that Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance on the eventual disappearance of Israel within 25 years has made him a central target.

According to the IRGC-affiliated site, Israel’s recent attacks on Iran pursued three goals of assassinating military commanders, fueling domestic unrest, and targeting the Leader.

The article concluded that both Washington and Tel Aviv “turned to assassination policies after failures in regional conflicts.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks