IRGC political office: US sought to assassinate Iran’s Leader to weaken pillars of establishment

In an article published by Basirat, the IRGC’s political analysis outlet, the authors argued that Washington’s plan to target Ayatollah Khamenei was motivated by both strategic and security considerations.

The revelation asserted that the US intended to “undermine the leadership and consequently the pillars of the Islamic Republic” through such an operation.

The report also connected the assassination plot to Israel, stating that “Zionists have repeatedly described Iran as an existential threat and promoted plans to eliminate Iranian leaders.” It noted that Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance on the eventual disappearance of Israel within 25 years has made him a central target.

According to the IRGC-affiliated site, Israel’s recent attacks on Iran pursued three goals of assassinating military commanders, fueling domestic unrest, and targeting the Leader.

The article concluded that both Washington and Tel Aviv “turned to assassination policies after failures in regional conflicts.”