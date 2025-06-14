IRGC says its missiles struck ‘sources of Israeli onslaught’ in retaliatory military operation

In a new statement early Saturday, the IRGC said the response, codenamed Operation True Promise III, involved the aerospace division firing a wave of missiles and deploying armed drones against “strategic” Israeli targets.

The operation, the statement noted, used a “combination of precision and smart weapon systems,” specifically targeting the Israeli military centers and airbases from which the regime had initiated its “criminal aggression.”

The target list also included Israeli military-industrial centers used by the regime to manufacture missiles and other military hardware intended for “committing crimes against the region’s resisting nations, including the oppressed Palestinian people,” the statement read.

In addition, projectiles and drones were launched at other military sites, the IRGC noted.

“Field reports, satellite imagery, and intercepted intelligence indicate that dozens of ballistic missiles have effectively struck strategic targets,” the IRGC statement noted.

Meanwhile, the force rejected the regime’s claims of intercepting the incoming fire, asserting that “the enemy failed to counter the waves of missile strikes launched by the Islamic Republic.”

It emphasized that the retaliation was carried out in fulfillment of a promise by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to avenge the blood of the victims of Israeli aggression.

The reprisal also came in response to the Iranian nation’s demands for “avenging the pure blood that has been spilled.”

The IRGC finally described the retaliation as a “powerful and offensive” response, and asserted that the country’s security was the Armed Forces’ “red line.”