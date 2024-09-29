Media WireSecuritySelected

IRGC confirms martyrdom of top commander in Israel’s attack

By IFP Media Wire
Abbas Nilforooshan

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that its senior commander and military advisor Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan has been martyred along with the secretary general of Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

Nilforooshan, senior commander of the IRGC Quds Force and commander of the IRGC in Lebanon, has been pronounced martyred in the Israeli attack that targeted a number of residential buildings in Beirut’s densely populated southern suburb of Dahiyeh on September 27.

The IRGC has, in a statement, strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in Lebanon, expressing condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the family of the martyr, and the Iranian people.

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei offered condolences on the martyrdom of Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, who was assassinated in the massive Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the evil Zionist regime failed to achieve victory in this incident.

The Leader said the Hezbollah chief “was not just a person, but rather he was a path and a school of thought and this path will continue”.

