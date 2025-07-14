IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelectedViews

IRGC reports discovery of suspected Israeli drone components near Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the discovery of drone components reportedly linked to Israeli operatives in the Parand Industrial Zone, southwest of Tehran.

In a statement released Sunday, the public relations office of the IRGC said that during a routine patrol operation, Basij forces uncovered parts and equipment believed to be associated with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) linked to the Zionist regime.

According to the statement, the discovery took place as part of ongoing security and intelligence patrols aimed at safeguarding the Parand Industrial Zone and surrounding areas.

The IRGC noted that this is the second instance of such drone-related equipment being found in the area since the start of the Israeli aggression against Iran on June 13.

While the statement did not specify the nature or intended use of the equipment, it emphasized the continued vigilance of local security forces in countering threats attributed to foreign espionage elements.

The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, which left casualties and damages on both sides, ended in a ceasefire at the end of June.

