IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

IRGC: Iranian military advisor assassinated in Israeli strike on Lebanon

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Israeli regime has assassinated an Iranian military advisor in an air strike on southern Beirut in Lebanon which also killed a top commander with Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement on Thursday, confirmed Milad Bidi was targeted by Israeli fighter jets in the Dahieh, in the south of Beirut.

Bidi was stationed in a building adjacent to the building where senior Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, was hit in the Israeli strike on Tuesday and his body was identified earlier on Thursday.

Bidi was a top IRGC advisor who had been assigned to missions in Syria and Lebanon.

Iran has deployed its military advisors in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government to fight against terrorist groups, including the remnants of Daesh.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks