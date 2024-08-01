IRGC: Iranian military advisor assassinated in Israeli strike on Lebanon

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement on Thursday, confirmed Milad Bidi was targeted by Israeli fighter jets in the Dahieh, in the south of Beirut.

Bidi was stationed in a building adjacent to the building where senior Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, was hit in the Israeli strike on Tuesday and his body was identified earlier on Thursday.

Bidi was a top IRGC advisor who had been assigned to missions in Syria and Lebanon.

Iran has deployed its military advisors in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government to fight against terrorist groups, including the remnants of Daesh.