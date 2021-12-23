Thursday, December 23, 2021
IRGC fires cruise missiles with pinpoint capabilities during drills

By IFP Editorial Staff

Naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps have launched domestically manufactured cruise missiles with pinpoint capabilities during the fourth day of military drills codenamed Great Prophet 17.

The medium range cruise missiles, which were fired from floating and offshore platforms, hit their targets at sea.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the important capabilities of these missiles are radar evasion, resistance to electronic warfare, precise targeting in tough conditions, high speed, powerful warhead and special radars.

The IRGC forces also exercised drone operations, with one unmanned aerial vehicle simultaneously destroying two targets.

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami said the IRGC forces launched advanced suicide and offensive drones on the fourth day of the drills.

The maneuvers kicked off on Monday and will continue until Friday in the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khuzestan.

