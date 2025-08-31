Sunday, August 31, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC deputy commander: Enemies achieved no objectives in 12-day conflict

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi

The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, said Iran’s adversaries failed to achieve any of their goals during the 12-day military confrontation earlier this year.

Speaking at a ceremony in Qom, General Fadavi highlighted that despite extensive planning and announced objectives, the enemy faced “complete failure” in the short conflict.

He acknowledged that casualties are a natural part of warfare but emphasized that Iran’s defense was effective and the adversaries admitted defeat.

General Fadavi underlined the continuing importance of provincial IRGC units, noting their critical role in national defense. He cited instances in which local operations, including missile strikes against Israeli targets, involved significant sacrifices by Iranian forces.

He also referenced longstanding US hostility toward Iran since the 1979 revolution, stating that American efforts to undermine the Islamic Republic have consistently failed, highlighting Iran’s demonstrated deterrence capabilities following missile strikes on Al Udeid base in Qatar.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks