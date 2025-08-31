IRGC deputy commander: Enemies achieved no objectives in 12-day conflict

Speaking at a ceremony in Qom, General Fadavi highlighted that despite extensive planning and announced objectives, the enemy faced “complete failure” in the short conflict.

He acknowledged that casualties are a natural part of warfare but emphasized that Iran’s defense was effective and the adversaries admitted defeat.

General Fadavi underlined the continuing importance of provincial IRGC units, noting their critical role in national defense. He cited instances in which local operations, including missile strikes against Israeli targets, involved significant sacrifices by Iranian forces.

He also referenced longstanding US hostility toward Iran since the 1979 revolution, stating that American efforts to undermine the Islamic Republic have consistently failed, highlighting Iran’s demonstrated deterrence capabilities following missile strikes on Al Udeid base in Qatar.