IRGC busts counter-security team, confiscates explosives in western Iran

The IRGC said the three members of the group, who were arrested in Ilam on Wednesday, made explosive devices for attacks on military and security centers.

They were linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots, adds the report.

Aside from the explosives, fire arms and a large cache of ammunition were also confiscated from the detainees, it said.

Many Iranian cities have been plagued by unrest and deadly riots since mid-September, when protests erupted in the country over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

Taking advantage of the protests, rioters — many of them found to have links with foreign parties — have perpetrated acts of violence and vandalism.