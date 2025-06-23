Media WireSecurity

IRGC chief says no letup in attacks on Israel

By IFP Media Wire
General Mohammad Pakpour

There is no pause in the retaliatory attacks the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps is conducting against the Zionist regime, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour has stated.

In a meeting with IRGC commanders on Sunday, Major General Pakpour said, “We are at a critical juncture.”

He stated that the IRGC Aerospace Force units are conducting operations against the Israeli regime uninterruptedly, noting that the attacks have disrupted calm among the Zionists.

The commander also lauded the growing solidarity among the Iranian people following the Israeli aggression.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It has carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 400 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 20 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 22 as part of Operation True Promise III.

