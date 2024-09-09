IRGC chief says Israel to taste bitterness of Iran’s revenge for its “vicious acts”

Major General Salami said on Sunday that Zionists cannot escape the retaliation and “they will see when, where and how it will occur.”

He added that the revenge would take place differently.

The remarks are in an apparent reference to Iran’s repeated pledge to retaliate against the Israeli assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

Salami stressed that “Israel and its allies should not think that they will hit and run away, but they should know that they will be hit and cannot run away”.

Pointing out the power and greatness of the Iranian nation, Salami said: “We are sure we will finish this story by the grace of God.”

The IRGC chief commander also pointed to mass protests against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his failure to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

Salami stated that Israelis are unable to continue their current political existence.

“Muslims surround the usurping Zionist regime in the usurped strip and the nightmare of Iran’s decisive action shakes the regime day and night,” he added.

“They cannot continue their political life and we see the visible signs of the end of their political life. Their officials are out of mental balance, they are disturbed and they demonstrate against their regime at night in the occupied capital.”

He noted that the war has been spread to the occupied territories.

Following the assassination of Haniyeh, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pledged that the Islamic Republic would deliver a “harsh response” to the atrocity.

Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ Political Bureau, was assassinated alongside one of his bodyguards in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.