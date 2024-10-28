IRGC chief warns Israel of ‘bitter consequences’ following deadly raid on Iran

In a message to the Iranian Army commander on Monday, Major General Salami offered his condolences on the martyrdom of four Air Defense Force servicemen in the recent “evil and aggressive” attack by the Zionist enemy’s warplanes against a number of facilities in Iran.

The IRGC chief said the “illegitimate and unlawful” attack by the Israeli regime, which was repelled thanks to the Iranian Air Defense’s preparedness, revealed the Zionist regime’s “miscalculation and its frustration in the battlefield in the war against the combatants of the great front of Islamic resistance, especially in Gaza and Lebanon”.

The commander also warned that the Israeli act of aggression will certainly have bitter and unimaginable consequences for the Zionist occupiers.

On Saturday, the Iranian Air Defense Forces said in a statement that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Israeli strikes targeting military locations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.

The Iranian Army also announced that four of its servicemen had been martyred in the raids.