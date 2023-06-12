Monday, June 12, 2023
IRGC boats armed with 2,000-km missiles for 1st time: Navy chief

By IFP Editorial Staff
The commander of the Navy of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the elite military force’s boats have for the first time been equipped with missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers.

Real Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced the news in a Radio interview, adding that enemies are well aware of Iran’s progress in the defense industry, and that is why they have been trying to throw a wrench in the Islamic Republic’s push to promote its military.

He said prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Iranian Navy would not even dare ask the powers why they entered the country’s territorial waters.

Today, however, it is the world powers, including the US, that dare not enter the Iranian territorial waters thanks to the Navy’s strength, and when they do, they swiftly change course and enter the neighborly waters, the commander added.

