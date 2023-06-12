IRGC boats armed with 2,000-km missiles for 1st time: Navy chief

Real Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced the news in a Radio interview, adding that enemies are well aware of Iran’s progress in the defense industry, and that is why they have been trying to throw a wrench in the Islamic Republic’s push to promote its military.

He said prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Iranian Navy would not even dare ask the powers why they entered the country’s territorial waters.

Today, however, it is the world powers, including the US, that dare not enter the Iranian territorial waters thanks to the Navy’s strength, and when they do, they swiftly change course and enter the neighborly waters, the commander added.