IRGC says has arrested 7 members of a UK-linked counterrevolutionary cell

The Public Relations office of IRGC Sarallah Corps in the southeastern province of Kerman said the cell’s members were active in the recent riots in the province.

It added that 7 members of the group were arrested. According to the IRGC, the cell’s members were engaged in subversive activities and that they were directly led by people in Britain.

It noted that some of the members of the group were dual citizens and were about to flee Iran.

Iranian security forces have arrested many in connection with the unrest and deadly riots that erupted in the country after the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini in police custody.