Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldAsiaMiddle EastSocietyReligion

Iraq’s top Shia authority slams Peshawar mosque bombing

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's President Lauds Ayatollah Sistani’s Vital Role after Controversy
Iraq’s top Shia authority Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani has issued a statement following the Friday bombing in a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that killed a number of Shia Muslim worshippers.

The statement urged the Pakistani government to find a solution to the oppression and crimes by terrorist groups against innocent people, especially religious minorities.

Ayatollah Sistani urged Islamabad to not allow the terrorist groups to launch brutal attacks and take preventive measures for this purpose.

The statement added that this heinous crime is aimed at Islamic unity.

It also expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the bombing attack.

At least 56 people were killed and dozens more wounded in the blast that occurred during the Friday prayers in Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 9

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks