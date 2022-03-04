Iraq’s top Shia authority slams Peshawar mosque bombing

The statement urged the Pakistani government to find a solution to the oppression and crimes by terrorist groups against innocent people, especially religious minorities.

Ayatollah Sistani urged Islamabad to not allow the terrorist groups to launch brutal attacks and take preventive measures for this purpose.

The statement added that this heinous crime is aimed at Islamic unity.

It also expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the bombing attack.

At least 56 people were killed and dozens more wounded in the blast that occurred during the Friday prayers in Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar.