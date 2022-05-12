Iraqi MPs draft bill to criminalize normalization with Zionist regime

The Iraqi parliament’s information office said in a statement that the initial review of the draft proposed by the legislature’s legal commission is complete.

The statement added that the bill is meant to safeguard the national, Islamic and humane principles in Iraq given the grave dangers of normalization with the Zionist enemy.

The Iraqi parliament added that the law will punish anyone seeking to normalize with Tel Aviv.

Iraq’s culture and tourism ministry also approved some rules and regulations to ban any normalization with Israel.

Meanwhile, some campaigns will be launched by the Iraqi Ministry of Culture to counter any normalization with the Zionist enemy, and in general, the fight against normalization with the occupying regime by any means is included in the activities and programs of this ministry.

Palestinian groups have thanked Iraq for the legislation.

The Islamic Jihad movement said the bill is a major step toward fighting the Zionists’ efforts to infiltrate into Arab countries.

A statement by the Islamic Jihad movement said, “We salute the Iraqi parliament for taking a decisive stance at an important juncture to prove that the free Iraqi people stand with Palestinians and the resistance and are against any normalization with the Zionist regime, the main enemy of all Islamic nations.”

A few other Arab states have normalized ties with the Zionist regime, drawing condemnation from Palestinians and many of their own people.

Iran has also deplored the normalization deals with Tel Aviv as a stab in the back to the Palestinian cause.