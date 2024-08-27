Iran’s Zarif says to serve as strategic deputy to President 

On Tuesday, Zarif announced in a message that following the diligent efforts and consultations by the President, and under his written order, he will continue to serve in the Strategic Deputy position to the President.

He praised the significant representation of women, ethnic groups, and religious minorities in the Iranian cabinet, viewing it as a testament to the President’s honesty and courage in fulfilling his campaign promises.

Zarif added that approximately seventy percent of the members of Pezeshkian’s government, including ministers and vice presidents, have been appointed based on the recommendations and expert evaluations of the Strategic Council responsible for selecting the members of the new cabinet.

Following the announcement of the cabinet members by President Pezeshkian, Zarif stated that he would continue his activities at the university. Many perceived Zarif’s action as a protest against the composition of the cabinet.