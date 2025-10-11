Iran’s weightlifting team reclaims world title after 8 years

Competing in Forde, Norway, the Iranian squad — consisting of Abdollah Beiranvand, Elia Salehipour, Alireza Moeini, Ali Alipour, Abolfazl Zare, Alireza Moeini (again, in another category), Ayat Sharifi, and Ali Davoudi — won one gold, four silver, and one bronze medal.

The team earned 388 points to secure first place in the team world championship for the second time.

North Korea and the United States finished in second and third places, respectively.

The team is coached by Behdad Salimi.

The country’s first world team title came in 2017 in Anaheim, USA, under Mohsen Beiranvand.