Iran’s Visa Issuance Rules Designed to Speed up Travel Procedure: Spokesman

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday visa issuance regulations are equal for all applicants except those holding British, American and Canadian passports.

“The regulations are in accordance with the visa system of many developed countries based on which no labels, or entry or exit seals are affixed in order to expedite the travel procedure and avoid occupying the pages of visa applicants’ passports,” he added.

“This policy does not apply to any certain country,” he said.

His comments came after Saudi Arabia complained that Iran had not stamped the passport of a Saudi citizen, who allegedly took the novel Coronavirus from Iran to the kingdom, while not declaring the issue to Riyadh officials.