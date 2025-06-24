IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran’s top security body  issues statement on missile strike on US base

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile

In a separate and official statement, the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that Iranian armed forces have conducted a precision missile strike on the US Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, in response to the US attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

According to the statement, the number of missiles used in the retaliatory strike matched the number of bombs dropped by American forces during their attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

The targeted US military base was carefully selected to ensure it was well away from Qatari urban areas and civilian populations, and the operation was carried out in a manner designed to avoid endangering the people and territory of Qatar, it added.

“This action posed no threat to our brotherly and friendly nation of Qatar or its honorable citizens”, the statement underlined.

It also reaffirmed that Iran remains committed to preserving its strong and historic relations with Qatar.

The Supreme National Security Council also reiterated Iran’s right to self-defense under international law and underscored that any future violations of its sovereignty will be met with decisive and proportionate responses.

