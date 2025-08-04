Iran’s top security body approves establishment of Defense Council

The SNSC said on Sunday that the decision was made in line with Article 176 of the Constitution, which outlines national security responsibilities.

The newly formed council will be responsible for developing defense strategies and enhancing the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

The Iranian president will head the council, which also includes the heads of the three branches of government, senior military commanders, and designated ministers relevant to defense affairs.

The council’s formation comes after the Israeli regime on June 13 launched a war of aggression against Iran, assassinating senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes and killing hundreds of civilians.

On June 22, the United States escalated the war by bombing three civilian nuclear facilities in Iran.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces carried out retaliatory strikes on strategic Israeli positions across the occupied territories and targeted the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

Through its successful retaliatory operations, Iran managed to impose a halt to the aggression on June 24.