Iran’s Tehran Times newspaper holds online event on Palestine

The announcement of the plan to launch the online event comes nearly 3 weeks ahead of the Nakba Day, also known as the Day of Catastrophe, which is marked worldwide on May 15 when the Israeli regime was installed on the land of Palestine.

The event is divided into two categories with each having their own sub-categories including posters, cartoons, video comments and blogging which are supposed to be posted by would-be participants.

The topics of the event are: Palestine’s history, Palestinian intifadas (uprisings against the Zionist regime’s occupation), human rights in Palestine (the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians, especially women and children), the role of the international community in the Palestinian crisis (the defeaning silence of the global community on the plight of Palestinians), and memoirs, namely, people’s memories of the Palestinian resistance in written form.

Participants may visit the registry page of the event at https://event.tehrantimes.com/#registration or send their letters to No. 18, Reza Moghadasi Lane, Nejatollahi St., Tehran, Iran

Postal Code: 1599814713, TEHRAN, IRAN

P.O. BOX: 14155-4843.

They may also contact Tehran Times’ office in Tehran at +98 (21) 43051601 or send their faxes to Fax: +98 (21) 88808214.

Here’s the email address of Tehran Times newspaper: [email protected]