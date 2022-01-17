Iran’s Shamkhani hails strategic pact with China

Ali Shamkhani has made the remark on his Twitter account.

He suggested that the achievement is so important because it comes at a time when the US unilateralism is on the march and the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran is in place with the aim of excluding Iran from global economic interactions.

Iran and China announced the implementation of their landmark 25-year cooperation agreement on Friday.

The announcement came after an official visit by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to China. China and Iran signed the 25-year cooperation agreement last March, bringing the Islamic Republic into China’ Belt and Road Initiative, a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme intended to stretch from East Asia to Europe.

The agreement would deepen Sino-Iranian cooperation in other areas including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, health care and culture, as well as cyber security and cooperation with other countries.