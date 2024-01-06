Iran says detained several terrorists involved in Kerman terror attacks

In its Friday statement, the ministry said the security apparatus detected the initial signs of the role of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the bombings right after the tragic acts of terror were carried out.

According to the statement, two terrorists conducted the bomb attacks, one with a Tajik nationality. There has been no precise information yet about the identity of the second.

The ministry noted security forces detained two terrorists on Thursday for providing support to the bombers in their hideout in Kerman’s suburbs.

Nine members of the terrorists’ support team have also been identified and arrested across six provinces of Iran, the ministry said.

Operation equipment has also been discovered in the hideouts of the terrorists, including two explosive vests, two remote control devices, detonators, thousands of bullets used in the explosive vests, wiring prepared for the vests and quantities of explosive raw materials, the ministry added.

The terrorist explosions were carried out near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of his martyrdom. The blasts left 91 people dead and wounded 286, some of them in critical condition.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the heinous act in a statement posted on their affiliate Telegram channels. It said two of its members had detonated their explosive belts among the crowd.