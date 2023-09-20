Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Iran’s security chief, Russian defense minister slam foreign interference in region

By IFP Editorial Staff
Sergei Shoigu

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Iranian capital Tehran earlier on Wednesday to discuss expansion of cooperation in the face of common threats posed by foreign forces, according to media reports.

Ahmadian, who is also Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s representative, discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues as well as the recent developments in the Caucasus region with the Russian defense minister.

The two sides emphasized that Tehran and Moscow need to boost their cooperation to fight against organized terrorism, stressing that involvement of extra-regional countries is the biggest source of insecurity and instability in the region.

They tipped expansion of regional cooperation as the effective means to secure collective security and put an end to foreign interference

The Russian defense minister arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday afternoon at the head of a high-ranking military delegation to meet top Iranian officials.

