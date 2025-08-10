Sunday, August 10, 2025
Iran’s Sardar Azmoun wins UAE Pro League Golden Ball in first season

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun has been named the UAE Pro League’s Best Player of the Season, winning the prestigious Golden Ball award in a ceremony held at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

The Shabab Al Ahli star claimed the honor after an outstanding debut campaign in the ADNOC Pro League, where he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 21 league appearances.

His performances were instrumental in Shabab Al Ahli’s remarkable treble triumph, securing the league title, the President’s Cup, and the UAE Super Cup.

Azmoun, 29, joined Shabab Al Ahli last summer in a surprise move from Italian Serie A side AS Roma. Initially met with skepticism, the transfer quickly proved successful as he became a key figure in the team’s attacking line.

He beat fellow nominees Mehdi Ghayedi, his Iranian international teammate, and Sharjah FC’s Brazilian forward Caio Lucas to win the award.

The selection committee praised Azmoun’s decisive contributions, leadership on the pitch, and ability to adapt quickly to UAE football.

