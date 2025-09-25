Media WireForeign Policy

Iran’s relations with Europe have not progressed as planned: Pezeshkian

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that the process of strengthening relations with European countries has not progressed as anticipated, leading to current efforts by three European states (Britain, France and Germany) to activate the snapback mechanism.

In a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Pezeshkian acknowledged the existing distrust towards the West, stemming from past violations of commitments by the United States and European countries, as well as military actions against Iran during negotiations.

Pezeshkian emphasized that diplomacy is the only path to overcoming this mistrust, reaffirming that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, asserting that there are no issues regarding transparency in this matter.

During the meeting, the Iranian president also advocated for promoting multilateralism and avoiding unilateralism as effective strategies for enhancing international interactions.

He called on international organizations, particularly the United Nations, to take more responsible actions in establishing and maintaining peace, emphasizing the need for practical measures to halt the crimes of the Israeli regime.

President Stubb stressed that dialogue and understanding through diplomacy are essential for overcoming challenges in the international arena.

He highlighted the need for genuine multilateralism and warned against allowing a multipolar world to replace true multilateral cooperation.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks