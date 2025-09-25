Iran’s relations with Europe have not progressed as planned: Pezeshkian

In a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Pezeshkian acknowledged the existing distrust towards the West, stemming from past violations of commitments by the United States and European countries, as well as military actions against Iran during negotiations.

Pezeshkian emphasized that diplomacy is the only path to overcoming this mistrust, reaffirming that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, asserting that there are no issues regarding transparency in this matter.

During the meeting, the Iranian president also advocated for promoting multilateralism and avoiding unilateralism as effective strategies for enhancing international interactions.

He called on international organizations, particularly the United Nations, to take more responsible actions in establishing and maintaining peace, emphasizing the need for practical measures to halt the crimes of the Israeli regime.

President Stubb stressed that dialogue and understanding through diplomacy are essential for overcoming challenges in the international arena.

He highlighted the need for genuine multilateralism and warned against allowing a multipolar world to replace true multilateral cooperation.