Iran’s President Hopes for Closer Ties with Thailand

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope that Tehran’s relations will further expand with Bangkok in light of age-old friendship between the two nations.

President Rouhani on Saturday sent a letter to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha to congratulate the Thai people and government on the Southeast Asian country’s National Day.

In the congratulatory message, President Rouhani expressed hope for the promotion of relations between Iran and Thailand in light of their age-old friendship and the mutual determination of the two countries’ authorities, and also for the expansion of bilateral ties in all fields.

The president also wished the Thai prime minister, people, and government health, success and prosperity.

Thailand marks its National Day, also the National Father’s Day, on December 5, commemorating the birth of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1927.