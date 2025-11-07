Foreign PolicyMedia WireSelected

Iran’s president calls for Muslim unity to counter US, Israeli plots

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that the only effective way to confront the conspiracies of the United States, the Israeli regime, and global Zionism is through unity and Islamic solidarity.

Speaking on Thursday to a gathering of Muslim scholars in Iran’s western province of Kordestan, President Pezeshkian said that division and discord among Muslims are precisely what the enemies of Islam desire.

He warned that internal conflicts within the Muslim world ultimately serve the interests of Israel, the United States, and their allies, allowing them to pursue their aggressive agendas unchecked.

Pezeshkian emphasized that if Muslims stood united, no foreign power would dare to exploit or violate Islamic nations.

He also described internal divisions as the main source of many of the challenges currently facing the Muslim community.

