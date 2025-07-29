Iran’s Parliament chief: Israel’s actions in Gaza reminiscent of Nazi crimes

Speaking at the meeting “Commitment to International Law and the UN Charter for Ensuring International Peace and Security” in Geneva, Qalibaf said the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza today marks one of the darkest moments in human history.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, at the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the participation of representatives from various countries.

Qalibaf said the apartheid regime of Israel, backed by global powers, is carrying out deliberate crimes against civilians, particularly children. “What we are witnessing is not a war; it is an organized genocide that demeans humanity. This is the emergence of the Nazis of the 21st century,” he stated.

The speaker stressed that UN reports prove these crimes are not accidental but part of a plan to ethnically cleanse Palestinians.

He warned that despite international rulings, the world’s silence in the face of this catastrophe has effectively legitimized it.

“Gaza today is not merely a regional crisis; it is a test of the world’s conscience. If the Nazis of our time are not stopped there, the flames of this tragedy will spread across the globe,” Qalibaf cautioned.

Referring also to Iran’s response to recent US and Israeli acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic, Qalibaf added: “In the framework of the right to self-defense, Iran carried out a countermeasure that forced the enemy to retreat. This response was not only a military victory but also a decisive message to the international community.”