Iran’s parliament approves Madanizadeh as new economy minister

In an open session held Monday, lawmakers reviewed Madanizadeh’s qualifications and voted to approve his appointment. Out of 246 members present, 171 voted in favor, 67 against, and 8 abstained.

Madanizadeh replaces Abdolnaser Hemmati, who was dismissed following a parliamentary vote of no confidence on March 2. President Pezeshkian nominated Madanizadeh for the role on June 1.

Born in 1982, Madanizadeh is an economist and associate professor at Sharif University of Technology, where he currently heads the School of Management and Economics.

He previously earned a bronze medal in the national mathematics Olympiad 25 years ago.

His professional background includes serving as head of the modeling group at the Monetary and Banking Research Institute of the Central Bank of Iran, economic advisor to the Planning and Budget Organization, and director of major national reform projects, including those related to the Central Bank Act and structural budget reform.