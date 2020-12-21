Iran’s Official COVID-19 Figures on December 21

Iran has confirmed 191 new deaths caused by COVID-19, and 6,151 new cases of infection with the virus in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said in a press briefing on Monday that the new fatalities increase Iran’s overall death toll to 53,816, and the new cases raise the total number of infections to 1,164,535.

Lari went on to say that 5,519 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,097,556 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 205 cities are in the “orange zone” and 243 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.