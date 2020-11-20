Iran’s New COVID-19 Cases Still Above 13,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 13,260 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 828,377.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 479 patients since Thursday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 43,896.

So far, she added, 589,025 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,756 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,706,834 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.