Iran’s men’s Kabaddi team wins silver at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

The Iranian squad delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament, defeating Thailand 72–29 in their opening match before falling to Bangladesh 48–55 in their second game. They bounced back strongly, overpowering Pakistan 74–23, host nation Bahrain 92–17, and Sri Lanka 92–23 to advance to the final.

The competition featured teams from Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Following the final, Alireza Pakdel, head of Iran’s delegation to the Islamic Solidarity Games, praised the young team’s efforts, saying their silver medal was “no less than gold.” He noted that Iran played with determination and composure despite heavy crowd pressure from Indian fans.

“The boys fought hard and played much better than in their previous encounter against India,” Pakdel said.

“Their disappointment shows how determined they were to win gold, but this silver is just as valuable considering their courage and dedication.”

Pakdel also commended the Iranian women’s kabaddi team, which likewise earned a silver medal after a strong performance against India in the women’s final.