Iran’s Mashhad shines with festivities on Imam Reza’s birth anniversary

As the city celebrates the auspicious occasion, the streets leading to the holy shrine are adorned with colorful lights and decorations, making the day even more special.

Pilgrims, often overwhelmed by devotion, gather in the courtyard of the shrine, engaging in prayer, songs of praise, and celebration of the Imam’s birth.

The festivities, held on the last day of the ten-day event, “Decade of Dignity” (Dahe-ye Keramat), have illuminated not only the city but also the hearts of the faithful.

The shrine’s surrounding areas are filled with vibrant flowers, flags, and banners commemorating the event, creating a festive atmosphere.

In addition to the spiritual celebrations, the Imam Reza Shrine and surrounding areas are offering increased social services, including medical support with additional ambulances and emergency units, as well as charity projects aimed at helping the needy.

The projects include construction initiatives in rural areas and efforts to provide hearing aids to students in need among others.

The international literary event “Night of Poetry” was also held, highlighting the beauty of Imam Reza’s teachings through poetry, fostering cultural connections among pilgrims.