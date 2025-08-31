Iran’s leader, president congratulate natl. Junior volleyball team on world championship victory

In a message, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, praised the young champions, stating:

“Young champions of volleyball, with your fine play you brought joy to the hearts of the Iranian nation. I thank you all.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian also issued a congratulatory message to the nation, the coaching staff, and the players of the team.

He emphasized that the victory demonstrated how the determination and willpower of Iran’s youth can lead the country to reach peaks of success on the global stage.

The Iranian junior volleyball team secured the world title after defeating Italy 3–1 in the final, marking the country’s third championship win in the FIVB U21 Men’s Volleyball World Championship.

The squad advanced to the final following eight consecutive victories in both group and knockout stages.